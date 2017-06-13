Sevilla: ‘Evaluating Jovetic options’

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla confirm "we are doing our utmost” to keep Stevan Jovetic, but Inter won’t offer a discount.

The forward joined the Spanish side on loan in January, with an option to buy for €14m before June 30.

While the Andalusians want to keep the Montenegrin international, they are struggling to meet the buyout clause, while the Nerazzurri’s technical director warned they could sell him elsewhere for at least that fee.

“Jovetic is a player who interests us,” Sevilla sporting director Oscar Arias confirmed at the presentation of new Coach Eduardo Berizzo.

“We’re in contact with his representatives to evaluate the options. It’s not an easy task, but we’re doing our utmost to have him stay with us.”

Despite those words, calciomercato.com believes the very minimum Inter would accept would be €12m.