Verdi renews with Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Bologna have officially announced that Simone Verdi has extended his contract until 2021.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder scored six goals for the Rossoblu in Serie A this season, as well as providing three assists.

“Bologna FC 1909 announces that it has reached an agreement with the forward Simone Verdi for the extension of his contract until June 30, 2021,” a statement on the club’s official website confirmed.

Veri came through the Milan youth system, but managed just two Coppa Italia appearances for the Rossoneri.

He made his Italy debut earlier this year, coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 friendly win over the Netherlands.