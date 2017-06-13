‘PSG won’t sell Verratti’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent admits “at the moment Paris Saint-Germain are absolutely closed” to a transfer.

It’s believed the Italian international wants to leave this summer, with Barcelona thought to be in pole position and interest from Juventus, Inter and Milan.

The midfielder’s representative said yesterday that the midfielder wants to win, but admitted it was hard to convince PSG to sell.

“There’s nothing new, everyone has expressed their opinion,” Donati Di Campli told Premium Sport today.

“Everyone has expressed their own opinions. We’ll have the chance to see each other again and decide what to do.

“Barcelona? We didn’t talk about that, there is no offer. Yesterday we only talked about Marco and PSG, about the type or relationship we have to pursue and how to do that.

“Could he be sold? At the moment PSG are absolutely closed to that, so we’ll discuss with them what to do.”