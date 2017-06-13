Di Francesco arrives for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco has arrived at Trigoria, as he prepares to officially sign for Roma, having terminated the Sassuolo contract.

Following weeks of negotiation over compensation, it was reported earlier today that the Coach had been released from his Sassuolo contract.

That was confirmed with a statement from the Neroverdi this afternoon, thanking him for "five unforgettable years."

That came after this morning's reports that the former midfielder would be at the Giallorossi's training ground today to be confirmed as Luciano Spalletti's replacement.

Di Francesco has indeed arrived at Trigoria this afternoon, with Sky reporting that we will sign a two-year contract worth €1.5m per season.

Roma completed their first signing of the season earlier today, with Hector Moreno arriving from PSV Eindhoven.