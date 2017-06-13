Official: Di Francesco new Roma Coach

By Football Italia staff

Roma have officially confirmed that Eusebio Di Francesco is their new Coach, signing a two-year deal. "I am very happy to be back."

Luciano Spalletti walked away at the end of the season after his 18-month return to the Giallorossi, with the Tuscan later taking over at Inter.

“When we sat down to discuss the ideal candidate for the role of Roma coach, we wanted someone who could come in and get the very best out of our first team players and also help bring through some of the great young talent coming out of our academy,” President Jim Pallotta told the club website.

“Our new sporting director Monchi singled out Eusebio Di Francesco and, with his style of play, we believe he’s the right fit for Roma.”

As a former Roma player, Di Francesco immediately emerged as the favourite to replace him, but the capital club struggled to agree a compensation package with Sassuolo.

There was finally a breakthrough today, as the Neroverdi agreed to terminate the tactician’s contract, and he arrived at Trigoria this afternoon.

“I am very happy to have come back to Roma, to coach the team that has always represented a great deal for me,” added Di Francesco.

“I thank President Pallotta and the directors for this opportunity. I will put all my effort in to ensure this squad gets the results in deserves.”

Di Francesco played for the Giallorossi between 1997 and 2001, winning the Scudetto in the 2000-01 season.

Following spells at Ancona and Perugia, he returned to the Lupi as team manager before beginning his career as a Coach.

After spells at Virtus Lanciano, Pescara and Lecce, Di Francesco was appointed at Sassuolo in 2012, winning Serie B at the first attempt.

A run of poor results in his first Serie A season saw the former midfielder sacked, but he was brought back in March and steered the Neroverdi to safety.

Following a season of consolidation, Di Francesco led Sassuolo to the Europa League in 2015-16, finishing above both Milan clubs.

Despite a raft of injuries this season, the Neroverdi finished in 12th and reached the group stage of the Europa League.

