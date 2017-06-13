NEWS
Tuesday June 13 2017
Agent: ‘Borriello still loves Roma’
By Football Italia staff

Marco Borriello’s agent admits Roma “remain in his heart” but a return is “only a suggestion”.

It has been rumoured that the veteran could serve as backup to Edin Dzeko next season, having scored 20 goals in all competitions for Cagliari this season.

“Marco had a good season this year,” Andrea D'Amico told Rete Sport.

“Roma? At the moment it’s only a suggestion. He still has a year on his contract with Cagliari, and he’s tied to the Sardinians, but Roma could be a valid alternative, also because they’re a team who remain in his heart.

“If the World Cup had been this year, then Borriello would have been taken into account by [Italy CT Giampiero] Ventura.

“Right now he’s in Ibiza and he’s already training, whereas last year he ran alone with the fans.

“I repeat that for now it’s only a suggestion, but he’s in love with Roma. He’d happily go back.”

