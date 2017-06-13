Ranieri gets Nantes clearance

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri has officially received clearance from the Ligue de Football Professionel to take over at Nantes.

The former Inter, Juventus and Roma Coach has had a deal with the French side since Sunday, but it emerged last night he’d need special dispensation to take over.

The LFP doesn’t allow tacticians over 65 to take a job, with Lens having to go to the European Commission in 2007 to appoint 68-year-old Guy Roux.

Today the Commission Juridique of the LFP has authorised Ranieri to take over, so he will be announced as Coach imminently.

The Italian has been out of work since being sacked by Leicester City earlier this year, less than 12 months after guiding them to the Premier League title.