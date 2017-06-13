Neto to join Valencia?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus goalkeeper Neto will reportedly continue his career with Valencia, rather than joining Napoli.

The Bianconeri are expected to sign Wojciech Szczesny as backup to Gianluigi Buffon this summer, with the Pole to take over when the veteran retires after the 2018 World Cup.

That has pushed Neto down the pecking order, and it has been assumed for some time that the Brazilian will leave.

Napoli was mooted as a potential destination due to the uncertainty over Pepe Reina’s future, but today Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that he will join Valencia.

Neto made just 11 Serie A appearances in his two seasons with Juve, but he was the first-choice Coppa Italia goalkeeper as the Old Lady lifted the trophy in both years.