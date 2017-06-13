NEWS
Tuesday June 13 2017
Keita: 'No Lazio or Juve talks!'
By Football Italia staff

Keita Balde Diao’s agent has denied agreeing terms with Juventus and continues to insist Lazio never offered him a new contract.

The striker’s current deal runs to June 2018 and last week Calenda announced that Lazio had agreed a transfer fee with Milan.

However, the Biancocelesti maintain Keita is turning down a San Siro switch because of an approach from Juve.

“(Lazio director Igli) Tare talks about my non-existent agreement with other clubs and publicly waves around fairy-tale renewals,” wrote agent Roberto Calenda on Twitter this afternoon.

“However, seeing as now he is also talking about renewals worthy of a top player or offers from three big clubs, perhaps it’s time he informs us of this too…

“We remain, as ever, waiting for Lazio!”

