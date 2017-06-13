De Biasi: 'I'm leaving Albania'

By Football Italia staff

Gianni De Biasi confirmed he will leave the Albania national team job in October. “It’s time to seek new challenges.”

The former Brescia tactician took Albania to Euro 2016, their first ever major tournament, and is competing with Italy and Spain for a spot at the 2018 World Cup.

Regardless of how that goes, De Biasi has decided to walk away when the qualifying process is completed in October.

“It’s time to seek new challenges and that’s just a natural process,” said the Coach.

“Everything has a beginning and an end. There’s no need for a revolution in Albanian football, as the team is working perfectly well.”

They are fresh from a 3-0 World Cup qualifier victory away to Israel.

De Biasi took over the position in 2011 and became a joint citizen of both Italy and Albania.