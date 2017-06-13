Mancini: 'Zenit belong in Champions'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini has been presented to the media in a lavish ceremony as the new Zenit St Petersburg Coach. “This club belongs in the Champions League.”

The former Inter and Manchester City tactician walked out at the Leningrad Centre with a Zenit scarf held aloft.

“In a few months, I’ll be able to say hello to you in Russian. I wanted to thank everyone for this welcome. I knew Zenit fans were extraordinary, but didn’t think they’d be quite like this,” said Mancini on stage.

“I thank the patron, who will provide great support. If Zenit have become one of the most important clubs in the world, it is mainly down to him.

“The club will give support to ensure the team gets back to winning ways and qualifies for the Champions League, because that is the tournament where Zenit belong.

“We will do our best and try to bring Zenit back to the top of the table. It’ll be hard work, but I’m sure that all together we can do it. Zenit Champions!”