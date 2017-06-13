NEWS
Tuesday June 13 2017
Official: Baroni extends with Benevento
By Football Italia staff

Newly-promoted Benevento have officially extended their contract with Coach Marco Baroni until June 2019.

The tactician has taken them to a record-breaking double promotion from Lega Pro into Serie A in the space of two seasons.

It will be their first ever top flight campaign, earned via the play-offs, and Baroni was rewarded with a new deal.

The 53-year-old took over at Benevento in the summer of 2016.

Le Streghe step up into Serie A for the first time and will be joined by Hellas Verona and Spal.

You can read more about new boys Benevento HERE.

