Bari appoint Juve Coach Grosso

By Football Italia staff

Juventus youth team Coach Fabio Grosso has officially signed on as the new tactician for Serie B outfit Bari.

The 2006 World Cup winner retired from his playing career in 2012 and has been working at the Juve youth academy since 2013.

He was assistant manager for the Under-19 side, then their Coach at that level before he was handed the reins of the Primavera team in 2015.

Bari announced they had agreed a deal with 39-year-old Grosso this evening and he’ll be presented to the media next week.

He replaces Stefano Colantuono at the Stadio San Nicola.