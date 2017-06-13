EDF: 'Roma like coming home'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco admits becoming Roma Coach “was like coming back home after many years. I want to create enthusiasm, attack and the 4-3-3 formation.”

The tactician was today released from his Sassuolo contract and signed on with the Giallorossi until June 2019. It’s reported he’ll earn €1.8m per season.

Trigoria training ground is no stranger for EDF, who wore the Roma jersey between 1997 and 2001, winning the Scudetto here.

“Walking through those gates was like coming home again after many years,” Di Francesco told Roma TV.

“It’s an emotional moment. I met many familiar faces who were already there at the time, while new people greeted me with great affection too.

“The structure of the training ground is almost completely new, with real innovation and I noted this desire to become great again. It is clear to see how the club is doing things to reach the top of European football.

“The Roma project first of all starts from the men involved. I was struck by the directors, who wanted me at all costs, the desire to do something important and to build a team that knows how to entertain.

“Monchi said he wanted to talk about football and opened his heart up to me. I really love talking about this subject. I consider him to be a man of immense experience and understanding, not just on a national level, but European too. He will be of great support for my personal growth.”

Just hours before Di Francesco was unveiled, Roma also signed their first player of the season – Mexican defender Hector Moreno.

“He is a very interesting player. He’s versatile, can play both centrally and in a wider role and is strong at recovering possession. As Roma are a team who like to attack, he’ll often need to cover and in that sense I believe him to have some important characteristics.”

Di Francesco has developed the teachings of his mentor – and former Roma Coach – Zdenek Zeman.

“I almost always played with 4-3-3. I prefer a four-man defence, as I only ever used three at the back when it was absolutely necessary. In order to grow, a Coach must know how to transmit his philosophy to the squad. As far as I am concerned, the four-man defence is the basis for this Roma.

“I don’t want to say too much to my fans. I won’t say they’re my new fans, because they already were in the past. I want to create a great deal of enthusiasm around the team and I think they will be fundamental to achieve that.”

Image via asroma.com