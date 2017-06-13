Chelsea no chance for Insigne

By Football Italia staff

Napoli and Lorenzo Insigne have not the slightest intention of listening to offers from Chelsea after today’s reports.

The Sun claim the Italy international wide man would be the ideal replacement for Eden Hazard if Real Madrid come in for the Belgian.

However, Italian media, including Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (the club’s official station) point out that any proposal would not even be considered.

Insigne just turned 26, only recently extended his contract to June 2022 and said it’s his dream to see out his entire career at his hometown club.

He has been revitalised under Coach Maurizio Sarri, scoring 20 goals and providing 12 assists in 49 competitive games this season.