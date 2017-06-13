Silva: 'Couldn't miss Milan chance'

By Football Italia staff

Andre Silva admits he “could not miss this opportunity” to join Milan and managed to keep the negotiations quiet until FC Porto agreed the €38m sale.

“I’m really happy to be here. I’ve already visited Milanello, it really impressed me and I hope everything will go well. It’s a beautiful training ground and I can’t wait to get started,” he told Milan TV.

Read up on what to expect from Andre Silva in our profile of the Portuguese talent.

“Milan wrote the history of the Champions League. As soon as I had the chance to join Milan, I was happy to know they were interested in me and I just could not miss this opportunity.

“I used to watch Ronaldo when I was a kid and he was playing for Milan at the time. I was a big fan of Ronaldo, then I started following Cristiano Ronaldo when he was at Manchester United and he’s the best player in the world right now.

“As a team, I hope we can win the league I want to do my best to help the team achieve its targets.”

The move seemed to come out of nowhere on Sunday evening, so how did Andre Silva and his entourage keep it so quiet?

“I couldn’t speak about the negotiations to anyone, just my family. Everyone was happy for me, as it’s a big move for my career. I’m here because I really wanted this transfer and I’m so happy.”

Andre Silva is the second most expensive Milan signing of all time after another Portuguese talent, Manuel Rui Costa.

“I don’t have many memories of Rui Costa with Milan, as I remember him best at Benfica. They used to call me Deco because I played in midfield when I was in school. I wanted to be nicknamed Cristiano Ronaldo, but someone else already had it!”

Image via acmilan.com