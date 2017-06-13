Juventus pay €30.5m for Schick

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly exchanging documents with Sampdoria for Patrik Schick in a deal worth €30.5m, but it’s not clear where he’ll play next season.

The 21-year-old striker had a sensational debut Serie A campaign, scoring 13 goals with five assists in 35 competitive appearances, many of them off the bench.

It proved enough to convince Juventus they had to win the bidding war with Inter, Napoli, Roma, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the deal is done and documents were exchanged this evening.

It’ll be overall worth €30.5m and payment is spread out over three years.

This includes a clause ensuring that Sampdoria get first choice if Juventus decide to loan Schick out.

That decision will be made by Coach Max Allegri when he’s had a chance to see the Czech Republic international in pre-season training.

Schick will undergo a medical over the next few days in Turin and sign the five-year contract.