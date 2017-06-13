Napoli offer €17m for Meret

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have reportedly made a €17m offer for Udinese and Italy Under-19 international goalkeeper Alex Meret.

According to Mediaset Premium, the Partenopei opened the door to including strikers Duvan Zapata (who spent the last two seasons in Udine on loan) and Leonardo Pavoletti in the deal.

Meret spent this term on loan at Spal, helping them to earn a shock promotion from Serie B, topping the table.

He has already been called up by the senior Italy squad for training with Gigi Buffon and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“We’ll have to make some choices in goal, seeing as we have both Meret and Simone Scuffet,” Udinese director of sport Manuel Gerolin told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Napoli are always very attentive and focused on young talents.”

The 20-year-old kept 11 clean sheets in 30 Serie B games for Spal this season.