Milan furious with Donnarumma

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly ‘shocked and disconcerted’ at Gianluigi Donnarumma’s refusal to accept or even reply to the contract proposal.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper came up through the youth academy and was given his Serie A debut at the age of 17, immediately becoming a regular.

His current deal is due to expire in June 2018 and he has been offered over €4m per year.

However, today’s deadline passed, Donnarumma joined up with the Italy Under-21 squad ahead of the European Championship in Poland and has still not given any reply.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Milan hierarchy are shocked by this behaviour and fear agent Mino Raiola will continue shopping him around to other European clubs.

Manchester City already signed Ederson, while Real Madrid pledged their support for Keylor Navas and therefore David De Gea remains at Manchester United.

The only genuine contenders now are Paris Saint-Germain, but the Rossoneri hoped Donnarumma would commit himself to the club by now.