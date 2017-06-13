Dzeko: 'Become a Roma God'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko said he learned more about being a centre-forward in Italy than anywhere else and wants to “become a God” by winning the title with Roma.

The former Wolfsburg and Manchester City striker had his best ever campaign, scoring 39 goals with 15 assists in 51 competitive games.

“I wanted to come to Italy after my other experiences, as Miralem Pjanic was here and director Walter Sabatini was very insistent,” the Bosnia international told Mediaset Premium.

“At Roma if you win two games, it feels like you’ve won the Scudetto. If you lose two, it’s treated as a disaster. Stevan Jovetic did tell me in Manchester that it was going to be difficult in Serie A, but that if I scored, I’d be treated like a God.

“It wasn’t easy for me to listen to all the criticism during my first season, but I was playing badly and it was understandable. Many thought I would leave, but I came here to do great things. I am not the type of guy who walks away after a bad season.

“I wanted to prove that I was strong. I learned a lot from Serie A and from Luciano Spalletti, such as the movements I had to make as a striker. I learned more about being a centre-forward in Italy than I did in Germany and England.

“The dream now is to win the Scudetto with Roma. Here the fans live for the club. I won the title in Germany and England, but I’m sure winning it at Roma would be different and just extraordinary.

“Here they say if you win with Roma, you become a God. I’m really curious to see what would happen.”

Dzeko talked about the rest of his career, including Wolfsburg and Roberto Mancini’s Manchester City.

“It was difficult in Germany at first, as the training sessions were really hard, but something clicked in my brain. When you think you can do it, then anything is possible. If you start out thinking you’ll fail, then you’re doomed.

“The second year was incredible, as Grafite and I scored 50 goals between us and were able to win the Bundesliga, which was just not a normal thing. I became a player at Wolfsburg and am very grateful.

“I wanted to join a bigger club after that and Mancini said he really wanted me at Manchester City. You could tell that year they had potential.

“In England everyone goes so fast and I didn’t do very well in the first few games. However, the second goal against Blackburn was huge and that really broke the ice.

“Mancini always wants to attack and he had no fear in playing three strikers. The second season, we won the Premier League after a 44-year wait and a truly crazy game, won at the last second.

“The third year was tough, but we did reach the FA Cup Final, only to lose to Wigan. Manuel Pellegrini said he wanted me to stay, and I did for a year, but then felt the need for a change of scenery.”