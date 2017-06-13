Marseille meetings for Bacca

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca is in talks with Olympique Marseille, according to France Football, as the Milan striker is urged to find a new club.

The Colombia international is on the market after a disappointing campaign, as Andre Silva has been signed from FC Porto and Nikola Kalinic is a target from Fiorentina.

Bacca’s representative has been in negotiations with Marseille director of sport Andoni Zubizarreta several times over the last few weeks, claim France Football.

The former Sevilla striker has a €30m price-tag and has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

“Several major European clubs have enquired about his situation,” agent Sergio Barila told Footmercato yesterday.

“The most important thing for a player, a year out from the World Cup, is to play.

“That’s all he’s interested in, he wants to play as many matches as possible. Right now all we know is that he’s at Milan.

“Paris Saint-Germain? These days Ligue 1 is one of the best European Leagues, and Carlos wants to continue in Europe at a good level.

“He’s had offers from outside Europe, but he told me that those don’t interest him. He cares about the sporting side.

“There are non-European markets where big investments are being made, but that’s not the priority for the moment.

“France is one of the best Leagues, along with Spain, England and Germany.”