Medel heading back to Boca?

By Football Italia staff

Gary Medel, who was sent off for Chile in today’s friendly against Romania, could leave Inter for a return to Boca Juniors.

The 29-year-old can play as a centre-back or midfielder, but does not appear to be in the plans of new Nerazzurri Coach Luciano Spalletti.

His frustration showed through this evening on international duty, as he was shown a straight red card during Chile’s 3-2 friendly defeat to Romania.

The game was only 33 minutes in when Medel stuck up a leg to kick an opponent who had already beaten him to the ball.

According to Fox Sports in South America, he could return to Argentina for Boca Juniors, who he already represented from 2009 to January 2011.

He then left for Europe at Sevilla, Cardiff City and since 2014 has been at Inter.