PSG replace Verratti with Bonaventura?

By Football Italia staff

If Marco Verratti does leave Paris Saint-Germain, then he could be replaced by Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura, claims L’Equipe.

It has been repeatedly suggested that Verratti is pushing for the exit, with Juventus and Barcelona the most likely contenders.

The issue of who would replace him at PSG has surprisingly led to another Italy international – Bonaventura.

The 27-year-old has a very different playing style, but his versatility has made him a valuable figure for the Rossoneri.

This season Bonaventura scored five goals and provided six assists in 22 competitive games, before he was ruled out by a serious thigh injury.

Milan signed ‘Jack’ from Atalanta on transfer deadline day in 2014 and he is under contract until June 2020.