Mido: 'Salah will join Liverpool'

By Football Italia staff

Former Egypt international Mido claims “Mohamed Salah will definitely move to Liverpool. It’s just a matter of time” for the Roma winger.

There have been repeated suggestions in the English and Italian media that Salah wants to play for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, but the Giallorossi are requesting €40m.

“Salah will definitely move to Liverpool. It’s just a matter of time,” Mido told Kingfut.com.

“Liverpool’s style of play suits Salah perfectly and Jurgen Klopp’s style suits the Egyptian winger.”

One time Roma striker Mido is now a Coach of Egyptian Premier League team Wadi Degla.

“I’m not concerned about the competition Salah will face in Liverpool but I just fear he might not be able to cope with the higher tempo of playing in the Premier League.”