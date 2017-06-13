Raiola-Milan row over Donnarumma

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future will be decided on Thursday when agent Mino Raiola flies in to meet with Milan, but they came very close to a total breakdown in talks.

Today was meant to be the deadline for a reply to the contract renewal offer worth over €4m per year.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Rossoneri are increasingly frustrated and even shocked at the lack of a response from the 18-year-old.

The tension escalated today, as it’s claimed Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli contacted Donnarumma directly as he was in Rome for training with the Italy Under-21 squad ahead of the European Championship.

This infuriated Raiola, who felt the club was trying to pit goalkeeper against his own agent, and this evening it’s suggested the representative was very close to breaking off talks definitively.

CEO Marco Fassone called Raiola and appears to have smoothed over the situation, at least until Thursday, when the agent will fly in for a face-to-face meeting.

Milan expect a definitive answer on Thursday.

Donnarumma is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, but the other contenders have fallen away.