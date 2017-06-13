Juve up to €45m for Douglas Costa

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly prepared to pay €45m to push Bayern Munich into selling Douglas Costa after the player agreed a €6m salary.

Today the Brazilian’s agent was in Turin for a meeting with director Beppe Marotta and Sky Sport Italia claim Costa is eager to make the move.

The issue remains Bayern Munich, whose asking price for the versatile winger is €50m.

Juve’s first offer will be €40m with the potential to go up to a maximum of €45m.

However, as the two clubs have a very strong rapport and made numerous deals over the last few years, they hope to negotiate towards the middle ground.

Although Inter have also been linked with Douglas Costa, it seems he has his heart set on Juventus.