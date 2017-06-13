Gabigol unconvinced by Las Palmas

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly agreed to send Gabigol to Las Palmas on loan, but the player is not sure about the move.

According to Sky Sport Italia, representatives from the Liga club and their new Coach Roberto De Zerbi were spotted at a meeting with Inter chiefs in Milan today.

It’s believed they have agreed basic terms for a loan spell, giving Gabriel Barbosa valuable playing time, but he is unconvinced.

Inter paid Santos €29.5m to sign Gabigol last summer, but he has made only 10 competitive appearances for the club and not a single Serie A start.