Roma push for €30m-rated Suso

By Football Italia staff

Roma director of sport Monchi wants to sign Suso, but Milan are asking for €30m and there’s competition from Napoli, claim AS.

The 23-year-old winger is under contract until June 2019 and still hasn’t worked out an extension.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, new Giallorossi director Monchi thinks Suso would be ideal for Coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s 4-3-3 formation.

However, Milan have set a €30m asking price on his head and Napoli are also interested in the former Liverpool man.

It’s reported the Partenopei proposed €25m for Suso, which would not be far off the request from San Siro.

This season, Suso contributed seven goals and 11 assists in 37 competitive games for his club.