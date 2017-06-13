Inter prefer Bernardeschi to Berardi

By Football Italia staff

Inter consider Federico Bernardeschi to be their first choice, as Domenico Berardi is closer to Roma, but Fiorentina want €50m.

Mediaset Premium claim that the Nerazzurri have decided to go all-in for 23-year-old Italy international Bernardeschi this summer.

Berardi was originally the main target, but new Coach Luciano Spalletti is more inclined towards Bernardeschi, meaning he’s likely to join Eusebio Di Francesco at Roma.

There’s still a very long way to go for several reasons, as Fiorentina are hoping to pocket €50m for Bernardeschi – a tough ask, as his contract will expire in June 2018 and he has rejected a renewal.

Sportitalia claim that Bernardeschi would prefer to join Juventus, but if the Viola refuse to even consider a sale to their bitter rivals, then he’d accept Inter.