Salah and Roma await Liverpool

By Football Italia staff

Mohamed Salah has told Roma he wants to leave, claim Sky Sport Italia, so club and player are just waiting for Liverpool to reach €40m.

This saga has been dragging on for weeks now and our exclusive source close to the Egypt international told us there have been no developments.

According to the Italian satellite station this evening, Salah has again told Roma he would like a transfer to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The only real issue now is the price, as the Giallorossi want at least €40m (£35.1m) and the original rejected €32m (£28.1m) offer has not been improved upon.

Salah turns 25 this week and is under contract until June 2019, as Roma paid €20m to sign him from Chelsea.

This season he scored 19 goals and provided 15 assists in 41 competitive appearances for the Italian club, who have qualified directly for the Champions League next term.