Hart considers Torino comeback

By Football Italia staff

Joe Hart could stay on at Torino after becoming disillusioned with the other alternatives and Manchester City, claims Tuttosport.

The goalkeeper tried to rediscover some of his confidence during this season in Serie A, even if the Granata had one of the worst defensive records in the division, conceding 66 goals in 38 rounds.

With the loan spell expiring and Manchester City demanding a huge transfer fee, Hart is said to be unimpressed with the West Ham United idea.

At the same time, Torino are very close to a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Salvatore Sirigu, but would gladly keep Hart if it became a financially viable situation.

“I need an offer first and then I need to work out my options if I have choices,” said Hart this week.

“I'm not a kid any more. I can't just pack my stuff like a 19, 17-year-old and go on loan. I am a 30-year-old man with stuff I need to organise. I like stability.

“I've got nothing at the moment, because I think people are focused on international duty and respecting that players are focusing on international duty.”

Hart was dropped for tonight’s 3-2 friendly defeat against France in Paris.

“This (England) shirt's not mine. It's not nailed-on, it's no-one's and we've got high quality.

“I have to be playing football at the top level, to the maximum of my ability, to even get in the squad at the moment.

“That's the plan, but it's a strange world the goalkeeping world and patience is probably going to have to be key at the moment.”