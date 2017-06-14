Inter agree Rudiger deal?

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly agreed a fee in the region of €30m for Roma defender Antonio Rudiger.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the deal was closed “in utmost cordiality” and with “a kind of gentleman’s agreement” as Inter have assured that there will be no other assaults on Roma players.

Despite the Giallorossi holding out for €35m and the Beneamata only coming in with €25m, the newspaper claims both parties have met halfway.

It also explains Roma’s purchase of Hector Moreno, whose arrival complemented that of Coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Tuesday.

However, Inter must also raise €30m by June 30 in order to balance their books and avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions.