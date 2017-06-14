NEWS
Wednesday June 14 2017
Galliani: Gigio talk is madness!
By Football Italia staff

Former Milan Vice-President Adriano Galliani insists any notion of him helping Real Madrid sign Gianluigi Donnarumma is “madness”.

Speculation emerged on Tuesday that Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola and Madrid President Florentino Perez had met via Galliani three weeks ago, but the ex-Milan supremo made it clear he would never act against the Rossoneri’s interests.

“I’ve been the Vice-President of Milan for 31 years and now I‘m acting against the interests of the club I worked for? It’s madness!” he told Corriere della Sera.

Calciomercato.com, meanwhile, notes a meeting between Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and Raiola will take place on Thursday or Friday, where the teenage goalkeeper’s fate will finally be decided.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies