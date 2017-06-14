Galliani: Gigio talk is madness!

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan Vice-President Adriano Galliani insists any notion of him helping Real Madrid sign Gianluigi Donnarumma is “madness”.

Speculation emerged on Tuesday that Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola and Madrid President Florentino Perez had met via Galliani three weeks ago, but the ex-Milan supremo made it clear he would never act against the Rossoneri’s interests.

“I’ve been the Vice-President of Milan for 31 years and now I‘m acting against the interests of the club I worked for? It’s madness!” he told Corriere della Sera.

Calciomercato.com, meanwhile, notes a meeting between Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and Raiola will take place on Thursday or Friday, where the teenage goalkeeper’s fate will finally be decided.