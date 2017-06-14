Costa says ‘yes’ to Juve?

By Football Italia staff

Douglas Costa has reportedly given the green light to Juventus, who must now agree a fee with Bayern Munich.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve’s meeting with Costa’s agent on Tuesday resulted in the club learning that the winger “wants” them.

The newspaper adds the Brazilian has already rejected an offer from Inter, leaving a fee needing to be negotiated between the Bianconeri and German champions.

Costa joined Bayern for €35m two summers ago and has a contract until 2020, earning €4m a season.

He is valued at €50m, but Juve are only willing to come in at €35m, although their proposal of a €5m salary may force the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk ace into knocking harder on Die Roten’s door over being let go for less.