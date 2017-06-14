NEWS
Wednesday June 14 2017
Costa says ‘yes’ to Juve?
By Football Italia staff

Douglas Costa has reportedly given the green light to Juventus, who must now agree a fee with Bayern Munich.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve’s meeting with Costa’s agent on Tuesday resulted in the club learning that the winger “wants” them.

The newspaper adds the Brazilian has already rejected an offer from Inter, leaving a fee needing to be negotiated between the Bianconeri and German champions.

Costa joined Bayern for €35m two summers ago and has a contract until 2020, earning €4m a season.

He is valued at €50m, but Juve are only willing to come in at €35m, although their proposal of a €5m salary may force the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk ace into knocking harder on Die Roten’s door over being let go for less.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies