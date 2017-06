Juve interested in ‘new Mascherano’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Estudiantes midfielder Santiago Ascacibar, who has been labelled ‘the new Javier Mascherano’.

According to Tuttosport, Juve are keen on signing Ascacibar and loaning him to another Serie A club, with Sassuolo and Bologna those in sight.

Aside from first-team experience, the Bianconeri want the 20-year-old to gain an EU passport during that time.

Ascacibar represented Argentina at the 2016 Olympic Games and the recent U-20 World Cup.