‘Now or never’ for Verratti & Barca

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti reportedly told friends at a party “it’s now or never again” for a move to Barcelona.

Verratti is quoted as making that statement by Mundo Deportivo, which is also adamant the Italian has decided to leave PSG and that Barca constitute his “dream”.

The newspaper explains Verratti came to both conclusions after the French giants were thrashed 6-1 by the Catalans in the Champions League last season and lost the Ligue 1 title to Monaco.

He is also ready to play his role in “long and complicated” negotiations between the two clubs.