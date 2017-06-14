‘Napoli never called for Meret’

By Football Italia staff

Alex Meret’s agent has denied reports that Napoli offered €17m for the Udinese goalkeeper or “ever called me”.

Premium Sport also claimed on Tuesday evening that Napoli were willing to include Duvan Zapata or Leonardo Pavoletti in the deal, but Federico Pastorello insists there is no truth in the rumour.

“Napoli offered €17m for Alex? Napoli have actually never called me,” the representative told Sportitalia.

Meret, 20, helped Spal achieve promotion to Serie A last season and was called up to the Italy squad back in March.