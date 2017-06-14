‘Andre Silva like Fernando Torres’

By Football Italia staff

Former Portugal midfielder Deco claims Milan new boy Andre Silva reminds him of ex-Rossoneri striker Fernando Torres.

Silva completed a €38m transfer to Milan from Porto on Monday, and Deco is confident the attacker will prove to be a hit in Italian football, although his countryman made it clear he would need time to adapt.

“Andre played as a midfielder at Salgueiros, a bit like a No 10, like I did,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They started calling him ‘Deco’ and the nickname worked. We’ve joked about whenever we’ve seen each other.

“He’s young, he has potential. He’s scored for Porto and the Portuguese national team. He’s seen as an important player.

“Andre was a lone or second striker for Porto, playing with am ease of movement and quality, even outside the box. He can show that at Milan, he’s a complete striker.

“Lack of technique? That’s exaggerated, I disagree. Andre works a lot and can improve, like he’s done in recent years. He’ll be useful to Milan.

“How many goals will he score? I’d say 10, at least. For his first year, that wouldn’t be bad.

“It’s also clear that in Italy, it’s always difficult to answer this question.

“There’s another thing: Andre also creates chances for others. He doesn’t just score goals.

“Who he reminds me of? Fernando Torres. He has that ability to be a striker in the box but, at the same time, move around the pitch.”