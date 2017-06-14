Milan offer pair for Kalinic?

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly offered defender Gabriel Paletta and striker Gianluca Lapadula in exchange for Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic.

According to La Nazione, Milan have not given up on Kalinic, despite their unwillingness to meet Fiorentina’s €30m asking price.

Consequently, the Diavolo are hoping to tempt the Viola into accepting a lower fee by allowing Paletta and Lapadula to head the other way.

Paletta does not seem to have a future at San Siro after the recent arrival of Mateo Musacchio, while Lapadula was already offered to Atalanta for Andrea Conti.

However, the newspaper warns Fiorenttna have yet to respond to Milan’s offer, neither do the pair particularly enamour the Tuscans.

Nonetheless, Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Croat informally bid farewell to his teammates some time ago.