Spalletti: Inter must copy Primavera

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti says Inter must try to emulate their Primavera side after the recent title success of the Nerazzurri’s youth team.

Speaking at his official unveiling on Wednesday, Spalletti also expressed his desire “to bring Inter back in touch with her history” and noted the importance of his team feeling “a sense of belonging”.

“Good morning to everyone, to all the viewers, especially to our fans,” began the former Roma Coach.

“Why I came here? I want to bring Inter back in touch with her history.

“Inter must be a team that pulsate the hearts of all their fans. They must play with a very precise identity on the pitch.

“What does a Chinese player need to have in order to play for Inter? I watched them for a while and followed them.

“They raised my curiosity and I found enormous quality, but that doesn’t mean just technically, also physically – strength, pace, power.

“A match is filled with so many things, if you miss any of them, you have to double up on the other. Reasoning should be done collectively.

“For our League, Chinese players would find it difficult. Physicality is a key component for Serie A, but maybe there are some physical players [in China]. Overall, they would be worth considering.

“Primavera? I offer my deepest congratulations to Vecchi for bringing a very difficult and important title home. My compliments extend to the lads.

“It’s hoped that they’ll continue to do well, which is important, instead of making conclusions that are too simple and easy to reach.

“We have to go and look at them. It’s usually said that the Primavera look at the first team, but we must copy them instead.

“Before thinking about the games that can determine the beauty of this realm, you have to start by winning all your matches. All of them are key and determine your final outcome.

“All the training sessions are important, all of which are very important for us to be ready for our matches. If we’re ready, we’ll win more games. If not, the others will pass us by.

“Social media? I’m gearing up for it, I’ll do it so I can have more contact with the fans.

“Sense of belonging? It’s key to honour the shirt. I want everyone that will play for this team to feel like me, as I am now.

“Without that sense of belonging, you can’t pick up results. I have to absorb everything that is Inter.

“The players must feel Inter are important and we must return the favour to the movement of these colours that are near us, that Inter fans in every corner of the world can be found. We need to be clear on this.”

Image courtesy inter.it