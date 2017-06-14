‘Rudiger stays, Salah maybe’

By Football Italia staff

Monchi insists there’s “no chance” Antonio Rudiger will leave Roma, but confirms “an English club” want Mohamed Salah.

Both players have been linked with a move away from the Giallorossi, with Liverpool looking to bring Salah back to England, and the sporting director was asked about the chances of their departures at new Coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s presentation.

“We don’t intend to sell players and we want to give the boss a competitive squad,” Monchi replied.

“As to the two names mentioned, it’s true that some people like them. An English club likes Salah, and we’ll decide what price to set depending on the circumstances.

“There are no offers for Rudiger and there’s no chance that he’ll go.

"As I've said before, Roma is not a supermarket. We're starting from the second place we just achieved, and we'll fight for our goals.

"If someone leaves, he'll have to be replaced well. There are no open talks apart from Salah."

The Lupi completed the surprise signing of Hector Moreno yesterday, could we see similar deals in the coming days and weeks?

"My objective isn't to buy players you [the media] aren't talking about, but names we like.

"We work with the Coach and we already know what players the Coach wants, we know where to reinforce and we've shared some names.

"Some projects are in progress, but I don't think there will be surprises in the very short-term."