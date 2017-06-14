EDF: ‘I won’t change at Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco confirms his “style of football won’t change” after swapping Sassuolo for Roma.

It was officially confirmed yesterday that the former midfielder would return to the Lupi as a Coach, and he was asked during his presentation about making the step up.

“Even though I Coached a small team like Sassuolo, I’ve never had a submissive attitude,” Di Francesco pointed out.

“With Roma the style of football definitely won’t change, we’ll always try to force the play and maybe change a little bit depending on the opponents. It depends on the situation .

“We’ll start from the 4-3-3 which is how I’ve expressed myself best, but there could be changes depending on the game.”

The Giallorossi job has proven to be a poisoned chalice in the past, with the club having eight Coaches in seven years…

“I’m thinking about my work. I’m convinced that I can transmit the values of this club and environment that I know so well.

“I want to transmit enthusiasm, and that will come from our behaviour, being close to the fans and being sincere but getting the results which are the basis of football. Maybe we’ll have some fun too!

“The important thing is to try and create a sense of togetherness, to work together for a common goal.

“There will be difficult times, but we want to spend more time going downhill than struggling uphill. I know there can be a particular atmosphere here, it’s part of the job but I’m calm.”

Could Domenico Berardi follow Di Francesco from Sassuolo to Roma?

“You’ll have to ask the sporting director [Monchi],” the Coach replied.

“I can say that as a player he’s very talented, but that doesn’t mean he’s a target for us. He has a top profile though.

“The choice of Hector Moreno was a shared one, I work with the sporting director to try and take Roma forward.

“We work for the good of Roma, and together we’ll try to put together a very strong team.”