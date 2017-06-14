Abbiati returns to Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan have officially announced that Christian Abbiati has returned to the club, taking the role of Club Manager.

The former goalkeeper spent close to 20 years with the Rossoneri, winning three Scudetti and the Champions League before retiring at the end of the 2015-16 season.

“Christian Abbiati is back home,” a statement from the Diavolo reads.

“A true Milan legend, he played 15 seasons in Rossonero, winning six italian trophies and two international titles.

“Today he has been named as Club Manager. He will report directly to the club's sporting and technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli and will be the liaison between the team and the Club.”