Di Biagio: ‘Italy are favourites’

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Di Biagio believes his Italy Under-21s are favourites for the European Championships, along with Spain and Germany.

The Azzurrini get their campaign underway on Sunday against Denmark, as they look to win the competition for the sixth time.

“The objective? Win.” Di Biagio told reporters at Coverciano today.

“The objective must always be the maximum. We know that expectations are high, we take them on board and don’t hide from them, I’ve said that to the lads too.

“Let’s not forget the difficulties we’ll encounter though, in terms of the way the tournament is structured, the opponents and the fact that football remains a team game.

“The favourites? As well as us, Spain and Germany.”

The likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Roberto Gagliarini and are in the squad despite having represented the senior Azzurri side.

“I was clear with everyone who came from the national A team that they had to convince me. If I’d seen any player looking perplexed, I wouldn’t have taken him.

“I saw a desire in everyone to come to the Euros, if we’re not pulling in the same direction then we won’t go anywhere.

“Donnarumma? Distractions from the transfer market are also part of football. They’re all mature, starting with Donnarumma, in understanding that ignoring distractions is part of our work.”