Abbiati: ‘Donnarumma should stay’

By Football Italia staff

Christian Abbiati advises Gianluigi Donnarumma to stay at Milan - “he still has some improving to do because he’s only 18”.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the coming season, and so far he is yet to sign the renewal which is on the table.

“The lad wants to stay and now the club, him and his agent will decide on his future,” Abbiati told Mediaset Premium after being confirmed as the Rossoneri’s new club manager today.

“I hope with all my heart that he can stay, he’s loved by all the fans and he’s shown his value by playing at a high level for a year-and-a-half.

“Looking at his young age and what he’s done over the past year-and-a-half he’s proven to have great quality. He still has some improving to do though, because he’s only 18.”

Abbiati was also asked if Lucas Biglia will join from Lazio.

“I don’t know, what I can say is that it’s good to bring champions to Milan. The more experience and the more technical ability there is, the better it is for the team

“Then it will be up to the boss [Vincenzo Montella] to decide who to play.”

What are the Rossoneri’s aims for this season?

“The Champions League has to be our goal for the season,” Abbiati said.

“That has to be the launch point from which to start again. Last year they did good work and now we’ve started with a project to take us forward.

“We hope to do everything to reach fourth-place.”