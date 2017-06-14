NEWS
Wednesday June 14 2017
Milan meet with Torino
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Milan are meeting with Torino’s sporting director, with Andrea Belotti potentially on the agenda.

The Rossoneri have been repeatedly linked with the Italian international, but they completed the signing of André Silva on Monday.

Despite that, MilanNews reports that they are meeting with Gianluca Petrachi today, though the asking price for Belotti is still high.

The striker has a €100m release clause for foreign clubs, and President Urbano Cairo has been clear that he won’t offer discounts, whether in Serie A or elsewhere.

MilanNews reports that the Diavolo are looking to soften that stance by including Cristian Zapata, while Toro are also thought to be interested in M’Baye Niang and Gianluca Lapadula.

