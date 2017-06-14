NEWS
Wednesday June 14 2017
Udinese: ’Napoli want Meret’
By Football Italia staff

Udinese’s sporting director confirms Napoli want Alex Meret, contradicting the goalkeeper’s agent.

It was reported yesterday that the Partenopei had made a €17m bid for the youngster, but his agent insisted the club “never called me”.

“We have three strong goalkeepers, considering [Simone] Scuffet, [Orestis] Karnezis and Meret,” Zebrette sporting director Nereo Bonato said on Radio Crc.

“We need to make choices, we don’t want to compromise young careers, so we’re assessing the situations of Scuffet and Meret in particular.

“Meret? Napoli’s interest is there, we know that they’re looking for a goalkeeper, as are other teams.

“We’re just at the start of the transfer window, we’ll see, these are just the first approaches.

“Duvan Zapata? There’s no way for us to keep him, we’re looking at alternatives.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies