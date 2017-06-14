Udinese: ’Napoli want Meret’

By Football Italia staff

Udinese’s sporting director confirms Napoli want Alex Meret, contradicting the goalkeeper’s agent.

It was reported yesterday that the Partenopei had made a €17m bid for the youngster, but his agent insisted the club “never called me”.

“We have three strong goalkeepers, considering [Simone] Scuffet, [Orestis] Karnezis and Meret,” Zebrette sporting director Nereo Bonato said on Radio Crc.

“We need to make choices, we don’t want to compromise young careers, so we’re assessing the situations of Scuffet and Meret in particular.

“Meret? Napoli’s interest is there, we know that they’re looking for a goalkeeper, as are other teams.

“We’re just at the start of the transfer window, we’ll see, these are just the first approaches.

“Duvan Zapata? There’s no way for us to keep him, we’re looking at alternatives.”