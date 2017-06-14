Niang to Viola for Kalinic?

By Football Italia staff

Milan could use M’Baye Niang – of interest to Everton – as part of their attempts to sign Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina.

The striker returned to San Siro after his loan spell at Watford, because he did not want to remain there without Coach Walter Mazzarri.

It was reported earlier today that the Rossoneri were discussing Niang with Premier League outfit Everton, as Toffees director of football Steve Walsh was spotted in Milan.

However, there are other options for Niang, as newspaper Leggo claims he could be offered to Fiorentina as part of an exchange deal for Kalinic.

The Viola has set a €30m price-tag on the Croatia international and Milan hope to lower that with the addition of Niang.