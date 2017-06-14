NEWS
Wednesday June 14 2017
Lokomotiv Moscow eye Driussi clause
By Football Italia staff

Roma and Inter face serious competition for Sebastian Driussi, as Lokomotiv Moscow are ready to pay the River Plate star’s €15m clause.

The 21-year-old striker scored 19 goals in 31 competitive games for River Plate this season.

He has been linked with a move to Serie A, as both Roma, Inter and Tottenham Hotspur were in negotiations for the Argentine talent.

According to TYC Sports, Lokomotiv Moscow have dived in and are prepared to pay the full €15m release clause.

At that point, it would be up to Driussi to decide whether he wanted to accept that transfer to Russia or wait for another offer.

