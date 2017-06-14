Palermo chaos intensifies

By Football Italia staff

The confusion at Palermo remains, as Maurizio Zamparini and new President Paul Baccaglini confirm they’re calling different directors of sport and Coaches.

The take-over of the club was meant to be complete by now, but after their relegation into Serie B, the situation is still in flux.

“I am getting involved along with Baccaglini and (director Gianni) Di Marzio to bring a new director of sport to Palermo,” former patron Zamparini told Il Giornale di Sicilia.

“We will make the decision together, but for the moment I am making my calls and Baccaglini is making his.

“Baccaglini is new to this football world and will certainly discuss the matter with those of us who have more experience. Time is running out, in fact it already has run out, and we cannot keep staying still.

“Palermo need a director of sport and a Coach by the end of this week, or at most the next.”

Sportitalia claim that Di Marzio is working to keep Zamparini in charge of Palermo and hope the closing doesn’t go through.